Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.96 Billion Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,962,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Amgen stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,977. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

