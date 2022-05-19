Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,477,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,537 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,198,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VEA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,732,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

