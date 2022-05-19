Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,045,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 113,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $193.11 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,312 shares of company stock valued at $332,138,906. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

