Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Prologis worth $1,135,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

NYSE:PLD traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. 4,892,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,468. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.58 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

