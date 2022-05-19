Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $653,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average is $357.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.