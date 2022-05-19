Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63,192 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,518,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,561,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,133,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $21.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.04. The company has a market capitalization of $442.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

