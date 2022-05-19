Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,428,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,433 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Comcast worth $1,380,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 15.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 439,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,549,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,933,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

