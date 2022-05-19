Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,147,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

