Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.25

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.55 ($0.18), with a volume of 10422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.35 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.42. The company has a market capitalization of £100.33 million and a P/E ratio of -38.38.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

