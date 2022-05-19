CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE CF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $101.46. 77,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

