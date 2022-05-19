CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading Up 0.9%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech.

