CertiK (CTK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.01029824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00451304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,200.43 or 1.50331648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008754 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.