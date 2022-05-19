Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CENTA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

