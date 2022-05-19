Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.85. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 3,712 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

