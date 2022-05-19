Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 11.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 20,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,325,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.