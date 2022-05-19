Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 11.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 20,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,325,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,673,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

