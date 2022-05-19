Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 242,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 276,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.
About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)
Featured Stories
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.