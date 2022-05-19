Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 242,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 276,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

