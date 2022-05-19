Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,062 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $103,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 32,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,570. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

