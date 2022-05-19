CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday.

Get CareRx alerts:

CHHHF opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. CareRx has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.