Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.73.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.73 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.26 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

