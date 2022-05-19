Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Capital One Financial worth $125,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,779.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

