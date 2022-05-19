Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Major Shareholder Sells $552,000.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,699,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,721,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannae alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

CNNE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 901,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cannae by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Cannae (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.