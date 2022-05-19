Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$32.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$30.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.