Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF opened at $25.92 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.