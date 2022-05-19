Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD1.60-1.90 EPS.

NYSE GOOS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

