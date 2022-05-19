Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD1.60-1.90 EPS.
NYSE GOOS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.22.
About Canada Goose (Get Rating)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
