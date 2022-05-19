Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.81.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$12.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.93 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.08.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

