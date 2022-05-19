Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$35.50

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

ABSSF stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

