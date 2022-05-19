Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 557,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

