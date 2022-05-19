Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.83.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLWY)
