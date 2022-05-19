Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 9,992 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,677,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

