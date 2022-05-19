Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,107 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,747,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 548,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 7,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,285. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87.

