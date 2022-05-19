Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,653,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,105,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after buying an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

