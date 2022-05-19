Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 124 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 201.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV traded down $11.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.88. 855,518 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average of $357.64. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.