Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,735. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

