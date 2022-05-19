Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 2,970.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

SCHJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

