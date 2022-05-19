Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879,670 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

