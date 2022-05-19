Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,870 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Caesars Entertainment worth $156,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,121. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

