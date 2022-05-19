Bytom (BTM) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and $2.45 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00237571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001963 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002952 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,636,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,831,288 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.