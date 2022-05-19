BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) President Sells $62,335.74 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $4.79 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $224,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BTRS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $440,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

