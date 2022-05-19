Brokerages Set Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) PT at GBX 1,053

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($12.98).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.75) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.31) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($18,710.66).

Shares of LON:SMS traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 847 ($10.44). The company had a trading volume of 75,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($12.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 806.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 791.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

