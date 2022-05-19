Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $13.85

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,579. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 189.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 431,284 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

