Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $18.22

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 594,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,440. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.