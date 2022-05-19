Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target at $47.60

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Empire stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802. Empire has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

