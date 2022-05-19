Brokerages Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will announce $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.