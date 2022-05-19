Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $759.40 million. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

LVS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 4,851,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,768. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 699,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,978 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $70,526,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $3,382,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $39,707,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 461.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

