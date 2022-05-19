Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $29,747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.40%.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.