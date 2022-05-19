Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). High Tide reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

HITI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 214,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,139. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

