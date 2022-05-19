Brokerages Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.05 Million

Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $581.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.61 million to $582.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $5.42 on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.