Brokerages Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Colliers International Group posted sales of $945.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.35 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.