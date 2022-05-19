Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post $1.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.98. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

