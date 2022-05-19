Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.86. 93,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,822. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

